ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – One community in Franklin County is mourning the death of two teenagers following a car crash Wednesday night.

Gabriel and Garrett Cribb were killed in a single car crash Wednesday night and were twins as well as high school students.

The two left behind a loving family and a community that adored them. Flowers and a baseball cap sit at the end of Howard Tant Road, in Franklin County, in their remembrance.

The two also had girlfriends, Mary Parsons who dated Gabriel, and Brooke Morrow who dated Garrett.

We spoke to them at Rustic Roots, the same place Gabriel worked and was last seen. We asked how the two are doing.

“Better,” Brooke said. Mary said she is still processing it.

Although they were only in high school, they said they planned their whole lives around those two.

“He always was smiling and super happy. It was very rare when he would give negative energy,” Mary said.

“It was pretty much like love at first sight,” Brooke said as she thought about Garrett.

Mary shared she and Gabriel were only dating for a couple of months, and Brooke said she and Garett shared similar hobbies, such as wrestling.

Despite the differences in their relationships, they’re both wondering ‘why?’

They both shared their reactions after getting the devastating news.

“I just like broke down, like my heart just dropped,” Mary said. “It doesn’t seem real. It doesn’t seem like it could be something that would ever happen to anybody at this age, or to them. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“I was scared, I didn’t know. I was hoping they would be in a hospital, or it was something small. I had the thought of them being gone, but I just wouldn’t believe it,” Brooke said.

Meanwhile, students at Bunn High School decorated parking spaces in memory of the twins.

The school sent out a statement in response, too.

Good morning Bunn High Families,

The faculty and staff of BHS regret to inform you that a tragic accident occurred last night, resulting in the death of Gabriel and Garrett Cribb, two BHS 10th graders. We will have additional counselors on hand to provide support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Additionally, Bunn’s principal, Mr. Jordan “Tyler” Morris released a statement, too:

Gabriel and Garrett’s maturity and involvement in the school community will be dearly missed. They were both great students that I can always count on to do the right thing. They loved wrestling and formed a special brotherhood with the wrestling team. This is a tough loss for myself and our Wildcat family.

We did make an attempt to reach out to family, but they declined to talk and just wanted privacy while they grieve in peace at this time.

Additionally, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.