CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash on Thursday, according to the Cary Police Department.

According to police, emergency officials responded to the intersection of Ten-Ten Road and Plumtree Way where a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Avalon collided around 4:30 p.m.

Ten-Ten Road remains closed for investigation.

Fire rescue units from Cary Fire Dept, Apex, and Fairview Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

One woman, who was the driver of the Toyota Avalon, was extracted from the car by Cary Fire Department after removing the roof of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated the collision happened when the driver of the Toyota Avalon turned into the path of the F-150 pickup that was traveling on Ten-Ten Road.

Ten-Ten Road will remain closed for approximately one hour to all traffic while investigators complete their investigation.