ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 10-year-old boy was injured in an “accidental” shooting in Rocky Mount Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting with injury in the 600 block of Dexter Street, which is just off West Raleigh Boulevard, around 11:52 p.m.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy and his mother, both of Rocky Mount, at the scene. Police said the boy “sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left thigh.” He was taken to Nash/UNC Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to police.

A preliminary investigation by the Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division – Major Crimes Unit determined that the gunshot was “accidental.”

Police said the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111. Tips can also be sent via Text-A-Tip by texting “RMPOL” and the message to 274637.