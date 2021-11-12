Texas border agents arrest man wanted for sexually abusing young girls in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for sexually abusing young girls in Harnett County was arrested last month in Texas by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it received information in August pertaining to three girls being sexually abused by a known individual between 1998 and 2011.

Investigators identified the suspect as Ernesto Crispin-Cruz, who lived at a Fuquay-Varina address in Harnett County.

Crispin-Cruz fled the U.S. to central Mexico when the complaint against him was filed, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sept. 24, arrest warrants were issued for Crispin-Cruz as he was charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person in an effort to capture him.

On Oct. 6, Crispin-Cruz was arrested in Texas by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

He was being held at the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas before the North Carolina Department of Public Safety helped transport him back to Harnett County.

He arrived at the Harnett County Detention Center on Tuesday and received a $500,000 secured bond.