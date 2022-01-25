Thales Academy to open 1 new campus a year earlier than expected. Here’s where

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thales Academy is opening its first campus in Johnston County a year earlier than expected.

School officials said Tuesday that they are enrolling students for the 2022-23 academic year at Thales Academy Flowers Plantation.

The school will offer grades from pre-K through seventh grade for the first year, before adding more grades in future years and eventually offering grades K-12.

They are building the new campus after the donation of 19 acres in the master-planned community. The school will be located at 65 Flowers Parkway in Clayton.

Thales Academy operates 12 campuses with more than 4,800 students in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.