Thales Academy to open 1 new campus a year earlier than expected. Here’s where

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thales Academy is opening its first campus in Johnston County a year earlier than expected.

School officials said Tuesday that they are enrolling students for the 2022-23 academic year at Thales Academy Flowers Plantation.

The school will offer grades from pre-K through seventh grade for the first year, before adding more grades in future years and eventually offering grades K-12.

They are building the new campus after the donation of 19 acres in the master-planned community. The school will be located at 65 Flowers Parkway in Clayton.

Thales Academy operates 12 campuses with more than 4,800 students in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories