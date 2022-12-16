RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired.

All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades.

Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the weather since 1983, Bill has had his fair share of fun and unscripted moments, some of which you can see here. He’s also had many colleagues who were more than happy to pitch in this week with some thoughtful messages and memories.

Bill Reh has spent the past two decades as a Meteorologist for CBS 17, sharing his “Rehs of Sunshine,” “Furcasts” and severe weather coverage with viewers across central North Carolina.

On his final day with us, CBS 17 has put together a montage of photos and videos to thank and celebrate the one and only Bill Reh.