The cost to drive the Triangle Expressway just went up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the new year comes new changes – and one of those changes will end up costing you more to drive around the Triangle.

The cost to drive the full length of the Triangle Expressway just went up, although not by too much.

If you have an NC Quick Pass transponder, the price will go up 12 cents to $3.60. If you don’t have a transponder and you get billed by mail, the toll price just went up 19 cents to $5.52.

There are three levels of NC Quick Pass transponders that range in price from free to $16.49 plus tax. All three transponders will cover the cost of tolls in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Some transponders also allow you to pay for E-ZPass tolls in any state that uses that system or to pay to use the Monroe Expressway and I-77 Express Lanes.

The Triangle Expressway is a nearly 19-mile toll road that forms an “outer loop” in the Triangle area from Interstate 40 to the N.C. Highway 55 Bypass.

The toll rates are used to pay off bonds sold to fund road construction, as well as overall maintenance on the road.