MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper paid a visit to a Chatham County school Wednesday afternoon to help kickoff a brand-new school year and drop-off school supplies.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The governor visited Moncure School to deliver bins of school supplies, collected from the Governor’s School Supplies Drive.

“There are a lot of schools that are doing well across North Carolina, and there are some that are struggling. And this is one that is particularly doing things right,” he explained.

The governor said this donation, and others across the state, will help teachers and families with the rising cost of school supplies – a challenge of today’s world.

“Sometimes students will arrive to school with not having something. Either they forgot them or, in some cases, their parents have run out of resources to provide those,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson told CBS 17.

Governor Cooper also took a tour of the school, which teaches Pre-K through 8th grade.

He spoke with with teachers and students, and even sat down with them for story time.

The governor said he wants to celebrate Chatham County while helping add a new chapter of success.

“Perhaps there’s nowhere more important to highlight the needed success of public schools than right here in Chatham County,” he said. “This area has become the epicenter of economic growth.”

With companies like VinFast and Wolfspeed moving to the area, the governor says these employers are seeking a well-trained and educated workforce.

“The opportunities for great paying jobs for families are growing exponentially,” the governor said. “And that puts more of a focus on the importance of our public schools.”

The visit comes after Governor Cooper issued a “state of emergency for public education” in May.

“It’s a state of emergency because we have got to make these investments now,” the governor explained. “We’re the third fastest growing state in the country. The eyes of the nation are looking at us.”