RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian.

The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.

It is expected to become a hurricane again before hitting South Carolina Friday.

North Carolina is expected to feel the effects Friday, with Central North Carolina expecting rain Friday through Sunday. Most of the rainfall is expected Friday followed by scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for CBS 17’s latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.

Ahead of the storm hitting the Tar Heel state, organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events ranging from festivals, fundraisers and football games.

The following events have been postponed:

Raleigh’s Jazz in the Square

Second Line Stompers were originally scheduled to perform the free concert Thursday in Moore Square

Raleigh’s Parks and Recreation says it is not clear when it will be rescheduled

Wendell Harvest Festival

Originally scheduled for this Saturday

Rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for the latest information

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Moore County

Originally schedules for this Saturday

Rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Aberdeen Lake Park

Click here to register

North Carolina Wesleyan University Homecoming

Football game against Huntingdon College is rescheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 5

for noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 Homecoming events are rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6

for Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6 Organizers say the Athletic Hall of Fame event at 7 p.m. Friday will still take place as planned

City of Burlington’s Electronic Waste Recycling Event

The free event was originally scheduled for this weekend

Rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following events are canceled:

Spring Hope National Pumpkin Festival

Originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday

Organizers say they do not plan to reschedule

Annual Celebrate Fuquay-Varina festival

Originally scheduled for Saturday

Organizers say there are no plans to reschedule

North Carolina Wesleyan University Alumni Golf Outing

Originally scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Autumn Bash at Goodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville

This weekend’s races are called off

Organizers say the next race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, headlined by Late Model Stock Cars

The following are closed:

North Carolina Zoo

Closed to the public Friday and Saturday

Zoo officials anticipate reopening Sunday

They plan to update their website with the latest information

The following schools have announces changes:

Moore County Schools

The district announced that schools will closed to all students Friday, Sept. 30

Officials say staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes, or they may elect to use available earned leave or take leave without pay

Harnett County Schools

The district says schools will operate on a remote learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30

This is an ongoing list. Check back for updates.

If your event is postponed or canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian and you want it added to this list, please email information to newstips@cbs17.com.

Wes Hohenstein, Rachel Duensing, Bill Reh, Lance Blocker and Laura Smith contributed to this article.