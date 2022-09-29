RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian.
The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
It is expected to become a hurricane again before hitting South Carolina Friday.
North Carolina is expected to feel the effects Friday, with Central North Carolina expecting rain Friday through Sunday. Most of the rainfall is expected Friday followed by scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday.
Click here for CBS 17’s latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Ahead of the storm hitting the Tar Heel state, organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events ranging from festivals, fundraisers and football games.
The following events have been postponed:
Raleigh’s Jazz in the Square
- Second Line Stompers were originally scheduled to perform the free concert Thursday in Moore Square
- Raleigh’s Parks and Recreation says it is not clear when it will be rescheduled
Wendell Harvest Festival
- Originally scheduled for this Saturday
- Rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Click here for the latest information
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Moore County
- Originally schedules for this Saturday
- Rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Aberdeen Lake Park
- Click here to register
North Carolina Wesleyan University Homecoming
- Football game against Huntingdon College is rescheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 5
- Homecoming events are rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6
- Organizers say the Athletic Hall of Fame event at 7 p.m. Friday will still take place as planned
City of Burlington’s Electronic Waste Recycling Event
- The free event was originally scheduled for this weekend
- Rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following events are canceled:
Spring Hope National Pumpkin Festival
- Originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday
- Organizers say they do not plan to reschedule
Annual Celebrate Fuquay-Varina festival
- Originally scheduled for Saturday
- Organizers say there are no plans to reschedule
North Carolina Wesleyan University Alumni Golf Outing
- Originally scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.
Autumn Bash at Goodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville
- This weekend’s races are called off
- Organizers say the next race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, headlined by Late Model Stock Cars
The following are closed:
North Carolina Zoo
- Closed to the public Friday and Saturday
- Zoo officials anticipate reopening Sunday
- They plan to update their website with the latest information
The following schools have announces changes:
Moore County Schools
- The district announced that schools will closed to all students Friday, Sept. 30
- Officials say staff may work if they deem it safe to travel from their homes, or they may elect to use available earned leave or take leave without pay
Harnett County Schools
- The district says schools will operate on a remote learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30
This is an ongoing list. Check back for updates.
If your event is postponed or canceled due to Tropical Storm Ian and you want it added to this list, please email information to newstips@cbs17.com.
Wes Hohenstein, Rachel Duensing, Bill Reh, Lance Blocker and Laura Smith contributed to this article.