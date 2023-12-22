RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’ve waited for the holiday weekend to get those last-minute groceries, chances are you’re not alone.

Several shoppers pointed out full parking lots and long lines at grocery stores in the Triangle as people prepare for a special, home-cooked meal this Christmas.

“I think people procrastinate and I think people work so they have Saturday and Sunday to plow it all in,” said Michelle Karaffa who joined shoppers at Wegmans on Friday.

Other shoppers like Michael Rawls said the busy weekend has also brought a boom to his business.

“I’m doing Instacart making a few extra dollars for the holidays. It’s been a pretty busy day, I normally get started at 9am and I’ve done like five orders so far– pretty large orders,” he said.

Rawls said he’s noticed families ordering a variety of food items including last-minute pies and turkey dinners. He said higher prices haven’t held some families back from splurging a little.

“I don’t see a lot of sales going on, that’s for sure. The prices do seem to have spiked a little bit,” Rawls said.

According to the consumer research company Category Partners, a Christmas dinner will cost you about 7 percent more compared to last year.

To keep up with the demand, businesses like The Honey Baked Ham Company in Raleigh have hired additional employees who have also been working longer hours. Officers outside of the business also helped guide traffic.

“We have a lot of traffic, so we have to make sure everyone gets in here safe, in and out,” said General Manager Nery Antreas. “It’s a tradition, you know. They’ve been doing it so long they always remember having a ham at home during the holidays, the grandma did it, the mom did it, they just continued it and loved it.”

Antreas said they have also helped give families a break including Thursday’s ‘Gold Day’ pick up that offered customers a discount. Antreas said they have also offered a variety of meal plans.

“Depending on how many people they’re serving, we’ll go through that and choose a meal that fits them perfectly,” said Antreas.

To help save some time, customers said they also pre-ordered meals and placed orders online.

At the end of the day, families said the rush can be worth it when it comes to the special meal and time together with friends and family.

“It’s just that feeling of being together,” Karaffa said.