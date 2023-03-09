RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Angus Barn has been selected as the best locally-owned restaurant in North Carolina.

Southern Living magazine published its list of those top restaurants Thursday.

The beef-eater’s haven earned points from the magazine for the nine cuts ranging from a $49 prime rib to a $107 tomahawk — but also offers others including T-bone, filet mignon and New York strip. Angus Barn also makes its own red wine jus sauce for filets, chimichurri (tomahawk), vinegar-based barbecue (ribs) and spicy (turkey wings), among others.

The restaurant sells 20,000 steaks per month along with locally-made ice cream and drew praise for sharing its recipes — including the one for its world-famous chocolate chess pie.