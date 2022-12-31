RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a busy 12 months across the Triangle and beyond.

Several communities made headlines in a year that saw its share of joy, heartache and big moments.

CBS 17 is a taking a look back at some of the top stories in 2022.

Starting off on the hardwood, the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils met head-to-head, not once, but twice. Both UNC and Duke advanced to the 2022 Final Four. It was a special moment for Duke’s legendary Coach K, as the season would be his last.

While the NCAA basketball games brought joy and pride to North Carolinians, the year also brought some painful moments.

Wayne County Deputy Matthew Fishman and Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd were both killed in the line of duty.

A 23-year-old pilot, Charles Crooks, fell from his plane before it made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He was not wearing a parachute.

The case of Emmett Till, a Black teenager lynched in Mississippi in 1955, brought a spotlight to Raleigh in July as activists called for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant-Donham, a white woman who accused Till of making improper advances. In August, a grand jury declined her indictment. Till was posthumously awarded the Congressional Fold Medal in December.

School leaders across the Triangle were on guard throughout the year after several threats were made, prompting lockdowns on several campuses. Staff and students were on high alert in the classroom.

The Raleigh community was also on high alert after a 15-year-old fatally shot his brother and several people along the Neuse River Greenway. The mass shooting shook the city, taking away its sense of safety and security.

In November, during what should have been a time of holiday cheer, 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was run over by a float and killed during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

And then, an attack.

Tens of thousands of people in Moore County were left in the dark after an unknown suspect shot up two electrical substations.

The impact could have been detrimental to the local economy: businesses had to be closed during the busiest shopping season.

Governor Roy Cooper led the way to a brighter future, by visiting the effected shops and helping local business owners prepare for a new year, with new opportunities.

Throughout the year, North Carolina saw COVID case counts fluctuate as some months had surges, while others saw declines.

2022 also marked a big political year.

