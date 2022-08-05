Edward and Joan Gosselin of West End won $150,000 in a Powerball drawing. (Photo credit: North Carolina Education Lottery.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man got the best possible start to a day—he received a legitimate email telling him he won $150,000 in the lottery.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday that Edward Gosselin Jr. of West End picked up his winnings Thursday after hitting a Powerball jackpot.

He found out about his win when a morning email popped into his inbox.

“I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said his wife Joan. “Then the screaming started.”

Gosselin bought his $2 Quick Pick ticket online and matched four white balls and the Powerball in the July 18 drawing to win $50,000. The payout tripled when the Power Play multiplier hit.

“My wife was screaming and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock,” Edward Gosselin said. “She kept saying, ‘We did it, we did it.’”

After taxes were withheld, Gosselin took home $106,516 and said he plans to take a vacation to the Midwest.