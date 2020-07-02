There’s a new way to see a doctor in the Triangle – have them come to you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a new way doctors are seeing their patients in the Triangle.

Halo Health Mobile Concierge Doctors launched in April to make doctor visits a little more convenient.

“There are a couple of purposes. The main is to make it easy and convenient for our patients to get care whenever and wherever they want it,” Dr. Dan Minior, chief medical officer of Halo Health, said.

Minior said it’s the first of its kind in the nation and, most importantly, keeps people out of doctor’s offices right now during the pandemic.

“The COVID pandemic is still going strong and if anything it’s getting a little worse in North Carolina, and so we recommend using a mask whenever out in public or out interacting. Everyone should be in a mask. Handwashing is incredibly important. Not only wash them but do it frequently,” said Minior.

Halo Health is a subscription service. Anyone can use it. Services provided include primary care, internal care, pediatrics, as well as urgent care.

“We can take care of lacerations and take care of when you fall down and sprain or hurt something,” Minior said.

He believes that many emergency room visits can be prevented. The team of doctors are taking precautions during home and office visits to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They are wearing masks, gloves, and washing hands before and after visits with patients.

“As we interview a patient, we will be 6 feet away. When we need to do a physical exam, we’ll get close, but will make sure everybody is all masked up and we will wear gloves and we also wash our hands before and after,” said Minior.

Patients with more serious illnesses, such as a stroke or heart attack, need to be seen at a hospital.