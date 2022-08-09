ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:

— N.C. 97 over the Tar River outside Rocky Mount

— Daniel Street over the Tar River outside Tarboro

— Bethlehem Road over the Tar River outside Rocky Mount

— North First Street over U.S. 64 outside Nashville

The contractor — American Contracting & Services Inc. of Jeffersonville, Indiana — may begin next month and has two years to complete the projects, NCDOT said.

The work will include fixing chips and potholes; replacing a thin layer of concrete on the deck; fixing or replacing expansion joints; painting steel girders and repairing anything below the deck that may be deteriorating.

Drivers should expect delays because much of the work will require lane closures, and some places could see detours lasting up to four weeks. Those detours will be announced on DriveNC.gov when they are scheduled, NCDOT said.