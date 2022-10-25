MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two airlines will start offering nonstop flights to the Caribbean and Cancun from Raleigh-Durham International Airport and another will bring back a route to Cancun.

American Airlines will begin nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 5 with flights on Saturdays, airport officials announced Tuesday.

JetBlue will bring back its nonstop route to the same place beginning Christmas Eve. The service will continue daily until Jan. 2 and then will fly twice weekly through Jan. 14.

Bahamasair is launching year-round nonstop flights to Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau beginning Nov. 17, according to the news release. The airline will fly Thursdays and Sundays.