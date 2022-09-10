PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in New York that killed thousands of people.

One former Chatham County man, who was on the 105th floor of the second tower that day and survived, has spent every anniversary since sharing his story.

“Unbelievable scenes, smoke, fire coming out of these huge black holes on the side of the building, flames redder than any red I’ve seen in my life, flicking up the side of the building to the top level,” that’s what Joe Dittmar said he saw on September 11, 2001, after what started as just a normal insurance meeting in the South Tower.

“[Someone] said ‘Hey, there’s been an explosion in the North Tower, we’ve got to evacuate,’” Dittmar explained.

After hearing the news of what was then thought to be an explosion next door, Dittmar and his colleagues calmly made their way down a fire exit.

But he says those last few minutes of not knowing what was happening ended when the building they were trying to get out of was hit by another plane.

“That building shook so violently, the fire stairwell, a concrete bunker, shaking at angles it shouldn’t be shaking, the handrails breaking away from the walls, concrete spidering out,” he described.

It was the start of what became known as the worst terror attack on American soil, the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks.

Dittmar says his memories of that day include raining concrete, twisted steel, and blood-stained sidewalks, but he also remembers the hundreds of first responders who went right into the wreckage to help others.

“They knew they were going up those steps to fight a fire they couldn’t meet,” he said. “They knew they were going up those steps to try to save lives that they could not save.”

He says it was a show of American heroism that he thinks about every single day.

“They knew they were going up, and they knew they were never coming back,” Dittmar said. “How can you be that brave? How can you be that strong?”

He says the terror attack is the first thing he thinks about every morning, and the last thing he thinks about at night. But in between those moments, Dittmar says he focuses on what the day taught him.

“Don’t take anything for granted, ever, and don’t forget to tell those you love that you love them and make sure they say it back to every day,” Dittmar said.