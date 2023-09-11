ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief was caught on camera — but is still on the run — after an incident last week in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday night when a larceny took place in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The homeowner managed to capture surveillance video of the suspect using a Blink home camera system.

“The video depicts a male subject wearing a light-colored pullover jacket. The suspect has a balding spot on the top of his head and when the suspect turns to the side an obvious goatee is seen,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or the Halifax County CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444.