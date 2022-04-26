ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A pack of toilet paper, a pack of paper towels and 13 boxes of wood flooring were taken from a home improvement store, Roanoke Rapid Police said on Tuesday.

The police are investigating the larceny which took place in the 1600 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway.

The suspects, one male and one female, are shown in photos released by Roanoke Rapids police. The pair went to the business, grabbed the cart full of items and appeared to leave in a dark blue Honda, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.