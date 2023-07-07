Just a month after a similar theft in Orange County, thieves ripped an entire ATM machine from outside a gas station and left with it — this time in Person County, deputies say.

The most recent theft happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday at the Allensville Convenience store at 4991 Allensville Road, east of Roxboro, according to a news release from the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began a couple of hours earlier — at 10:15 p.m. Thursday — when three thieves wearing masks broke into an auto repair shop at 606 N. Main St. in Roxboro, the news release said.

Person County Sheriff’s Office photo

Person County Sheriff’s Office photo

The trio stole cash, tools, keys to several vehicles, a blue 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a silver extended cab truck, deputies said.

Then, about 3.5 hours later two of those three showed up at the gas station on Allensville Road.

“These males can be seen hooking a tow strap to the exterior ATM and ripping the same out of its cover. They loaded the ATM and left going in the direction of Granville County,” the news release said.

Deputies released photos of one masked man and another near a pickup truck.

The brazen theft came just a month after thieves smashed into an Orange County gas station and used an SUV and chain to pull an ATM machine from inside the store.

That incident happened June 6 just before 1:55 a.m. at the Refuel gas station at 1950 U.S. 15/501 near the Chatham County line, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County deputies released video from that incident.