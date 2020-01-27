Thieves target catalytic converter on Rocky Mount day care van

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount day care is asking for help after thieves stole the catalytic converter off one of their vans.

At St. Stephens Loving Daycare their buses are the backbone of their business.

“We use our buses to transport children that are less fortunate with parents that don’t have transportation to the center,” said Caroline Slade. “We pick the kids up and bring them to the center.”

Many of the 110 students depend on these buses, but recently they noticed something was off.

“We started the van, and it sounded like a muffler was busted,” said Slade. “We looked under the van and the whole system was just evenly sawed off.”

CBS 17 records show that since December 2017, law enforcement agencies in eight counties have warned about thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars left outside.

Related: Chapel Hill police warn drivers of catalytic converter theft trend

In December, Chapel Hill police said there had been nine reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in different areas of town.

“They’re selling them,” said Slade.

Slade said mechanics were able to fix the van and she’s taken steps to protect the day care moving forward.

“These are people that have the tools to go under your automobiles,” said Slade. “We’ve got cameras up, and yet still they knew how to slide under it and make a quick steal.”

That’s why she’s asking anyone with information to come forward and call the police.

More headlines from CBS17.com: