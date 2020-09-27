Third time not a charm for Blue Devils

(WNCN) – It turns out the 3rd time wasn’t a charm for Duke as they lost to Virginia Saturday in Charlottesville 38-20 falling to 0-3 on the year.

“There’s nothing about being 0-3 that this team dreamed it would be,” said Duke head coach David Cutcliffe. “This team has, like all teams around the country, been through a lot. I’ve got to do a better job of helping them.”

Once again turnovers were the problem. A pair of fumbles and five interceptions kept Duke from gaining any serious momentum against a stiff Cavaliers defense.

“12 turnovers now in two games gives you no chance to win,” said Duke head coach David Cutcliffe.

There were flashes. Chase Brice hit tight end Jake Marwede who took it 55 yds. for a touchdown giving Duke a 10-3 lead in the first quarter. Despite Virginia retaking the lead it looked as though Duke would shake out of their funk in the third quarter. Down 4 Rocky Shelton picked off UVA signal caller Brenna Armstrong setting up Duke on the Virginia 10 yard line. Chase hit his other tight end Noah Gray for the score giving Duke a 3 point advantage. Then it fell apart. The Duke offense turned the ball over 4 more times resulting in 21 unanswered points.

“Without question we’ve got to evaluate what we’re doing on offense,” said Cutcliffe.

Despite the poor performance coach Cutcliffe wasn’t ready to give up on his starting quarterback Chase Brice. The Clemson transfer was 16/23 with 246 passing with 2 touchdowns but the 4 interceptions is what has some calling for a change.

“I don’t think I can go there that quick after a ball game until I watch tape. We work all three of those guys every week,” said coach Cutcliffe. “We certainly will always be looking at that position just like any other position. But I don’t need to create anything just yet. Let’s see where we are and what exactly happened.”

It’s part and parcel for football players to have short memories but three straight losses takes a toll. The 2020 Blue Devils weren’t expected to compete for a national championship but they didn’t expect to find themselves winless in September either. It’s obvious the team is circling the wagons and digging in.

“We’re just going to get back to work tomorrow,” said Jr. defensive end Chris Rumph II. “You’ve got come together as a family. It was a tough loss. But at the end of day, we’ve got to have each other’s backs.”

The Blue Devils get another chance to put a check in the win column Saturday, Oct. 3, when they host Va Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium.