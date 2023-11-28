AIRLIE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged after deputies said he led troopers on a chase and they found him with 34 bags of marijuana, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 45-year-old Nashuan Hakeem Biggz El, of Roanoke Rapids, is facing multiple charges.

On Thursday, the same day as Thanksgiving, deputies said Halifax Central Communications notified them that troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were pursing a vehicle on I-95 south near mile marker 164.

The driver, Biggz El, was throwing what troopers believed to be narcotics out the window of his car.

The chase continued off of I-95 and Biggz El stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Bowers Road and Airlie Road near the Airlie neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Troopers said they arrested Biggz El and turned additional narcotics over to a Halifax County deputy.

Investigators said they found and seized a total of 667 grams of marijuana packaged in 34 separate bags.

34 bags of marijuana seized from Biggz El, according to deputies (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy charged Biggz El with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of marijuana

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also charged him with motor vehicle violations stemming from the vehicle chase.

Biggz El received a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.