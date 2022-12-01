SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract.

DOT says Fred Smith Co. of Raleigh will replace the bridge and will start after March 15, 2023. The company will have until Summer 2024 to complete the project.

The road will be closed at the Tar River, and drivers should use U.S. Route 64 as a detour.