FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you think it’s hard to keep New Year’s resolutions?

A city in central North Carolina is ranked one of the worst in the U.S. for keeping them.

On Wednesday, WalletHub released their list of 2024’s Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions.

Out of 182 cities across the country, a central North Carolina city stood out as one of the worst.

According to the list, Fayetteville falls at number 174.

Researchers said they based their findings on 57 metrics that speak to each city’s conduciveness to self-improvement.

Some of these metrics include income growth, employment outlook and number of restaurants and parkland acres per capita.

Others were focused on some of the most common New Year’s resolutions, such as percentage of obese adults, percentage of adults not exercising, prevalence of adult binge drinking, percent of adult smokers, median credit score and public school rating.

The study said the best city in the U.S. for keeping New Year’s resolutions is Seattle, Washington and the worst is Newark, New Jersey.

For comparison, Raleigh fell at number 26, Charlotte was number 27 and Durham was ranked number 51.

Click here to read the full study.