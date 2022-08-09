PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed to the public until at least Aug. 15.

Town officials said Tuesday that the closure is due to staff shortages and COVID-19-related health concerns.

They say it affects both drive-through and walk-in services.

People who need to pay water or utility bills may do so online, by phone, or via the dropbox.

Town officials say the police department also is closed to visitors and walk-in services. People who need to speak to a police officer may call 919-542-3200 during business hours or the non-emergency number at 919-542-2911 during other hours.