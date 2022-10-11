RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car.

This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories.

It says that among the 100 largest cities in the U.S., Raleigh had the highest total score, beating Plano, Texas.

Two other North Carolina cities were in the top five, with Greensboro at No. 4 and Winston-Salem at No. 5.

The website says drivers spend an average of 360 hours — or 15 total days — on the road each year, and it adds up to more than $560 annually for each driver.

It looked at cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Raleigh ranked fifth nationally in the cost of ownership and maintenance and sixth in safety.

Philadelphia ranked last overall, just behind Detroit and Oakland, Calif.