WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed.

The social district went into effect Wednesday morning.

Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic Downtown Wilson to increase economic activity and vibrancy in June 2022.

The city joins places like Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro who have already voted to implement their own social district.

Last year, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.

Wilson’s social district will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Bars or restaurants serving to-go drinks are required to pour them in specially-branded containers.

Business can choose whether they want to allow alcoholic drinks into their establishment. The city does not allow drinks sold at one establishments to be taken into another establishment that sells alcohol. Bars or restaurants serving to-go drinks are required to pour them in specially branded containers.

Decals on windows will help indicate whether a business sells drinks, welcomes or prohibits them.

Visitors participating should look out for boundary signs and sidewalk decals to ensure they’re in the permitted zone.