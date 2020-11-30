‘This one hit home,’ mom says after son shot by Harnett County deputy during traffic stop

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — As the SBI continues to investigate a shooting involving a Harnett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the family of the man shot wants answers.

According to the SBI, Deputy M. J. Allen shot 34-year-old Bernard Carnegie Jr. Sunday morning in Sanford.

“You hear of this stuff and you even hear it in other cities and other states. You never think it’s going to hit home, but this one hit home,” said Carnegie’s mother, Beverly Hunter.

According to Hunter, Carnegie was driving his cousin to a relative’s home early Sunday morning when they noticed the deputy following them.

Court records show he served six months behind bars in 2006 for felony possession of stolen goods and faced charged for possession of a controlled substance that same year. He also faced charged of driving with a revoked license in 2015.

She says as soon as they turned into the neighborhood off Highland Forest Drive at Alpine Drive in Sanford, the deputy turned and pulled them over.

“He told them he had gotten a call about a white Lexus being stolen, which is what they were driving. He asked him ‘where did he get the car from?’ My son told him it was his fiancée’s car and she let him drive it,” said Hunter.

The deputy then told Carnegie that he pulled the car over for a light out over the license plate, according to Hunter.

When questioned by the deputy, Hunter said her son admitted to having “a little bit” of marijuana on him, which he handed over to the deputy.

She says the deputy took both men’s licenses and went back to his patrol car.

When the deputy came back, she says he asked both men to step out of the car so he could search them.

She says after the deputy patted down her son, and began to walk toward her nephew, Carnegie ran.

Hunter believes her son was afraid.

“No matter what my son’s reason for running was, you don’t shoot an unarmed person. Black, white, red whatever color. You don’t shoot an unarmed person in the back,” she said.

Hunter says to her knowledge her son was not armed.

However, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says a weapon was found at the scene and was collected for evidence in addition to the deputy’s service weapon. According to radio traffic released by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy reported following “a male subject with a gun.”

Hunter says her son told her he heard the deputy fire one shot, then another which hit him.

She says Carnegie heard several more shots. According to a 911 call and reports from neighbors they heard about six gunshots.

After being shot she says her son fell, but got up and kept running until he tripped.

At that point she says the deputy caught up to him and told him to stay still. She says after handcuffing her son, the deputy applied pressure to Carnegie’s chest.

“My son said he was having trouble breathing. He felt like he was about to die. He felt himself leaving his body like he was about to die, but when the officer started applying pressure he could breathe better,” she said.

Carnegie was taken to Cape Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Hunter says Carnegie is recovering after being shot in the upper back. She says the bullet went through his shoulder.

“He has some bleeding and fluids collecting in his lungs. His right lung collapsed,” she said.

Hunter says she doesn’t believe all law enforcement officers are bad, but wants the SBI to thoroughly investigate.

According to Hunter, Carnegie has had run ins with the law, but nothing like this.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office the deputy chased Carnegie on foot through several yards before shooting him once.

“This is very early in the investigation so I would ask that you refrain from jumping to conclusions and exercise good judgement during this time. All of the facts of this unfortunate event will be presented to the Harnett County District Attorney at the conclusion of the investigation,” said Sheriff Wayne Coats in a statement.

Allen is on administrative leave, which is protocol, while the case is investigated.