RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh school is being recognized by the American Cancer Society as the top fundraising school in the nation.

The organization said Tuesday that the student-led team at Ravenscroft School raised more than $39,000 for the Crucial Catch cancer prevention program.

Ravenscroft will receive the Pink Cleat Award, given by the Carolina Panthers to the top youth Crucial Catch team in the Carolinas on Friday at a ceremony at the school.

Ravenscroft students have raised nearly $165,000 since 2017 for Crucial Catch — a partnership between the NFL and the cancer organization to help more people catch cancer early and address inequalities in underserved communities.

Organizations raising funds for Crucial Catch have raised more than $22 million since 2009.

“The American Cancer Society relies on the dedication of passionate and committed volunteer leaders like these students to push our mission forward,”

“Our team and our organization is proud to have Ravenscroft as a leader, not only in and across North Carolina but in and across the country, to excel in fundraising efforts,” said Rachel Urban, executive director the American Cancer Society in central and eastern North Carolina.