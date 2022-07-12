RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Call it a bathroom break-out.

Authorities say a Hoke County man stole a porta-potty from a home construction site.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Artagres Morris, 46, of Raeford, has been charged with larceny from a construction site and was being held on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Deputies said they stopped Morris near Calloway Road and Ryan’s Run Lane after noticing he had the portable toilet loaded in the back of his pickup truck.

Investigators tell CBS 17 the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rentz at 910-875-5111.