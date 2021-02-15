Thousands in Person, Vance counties still in the dark following winter storm

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A weekend winter storm has left thousands without power in Vance and Person counties and many are asking when the lights are going to come back on.

“Everybody south of here has power,” said Dick Twisdale.

After a winter storm dumped a quarter-inch of ice on his neighborhood, Twisdale said it’s been a waiting game for he and his neighbors.

“They fixed the power last night,” said Twisdale. “Across the road the transformer blew up about 30 minutes after they left. It was a nice firework show.”

Fireworks aside, he considers himself one of the lucky ones in Townsville, a small community in northern Vance County near the border with Virginia.

“I’ve had some sort of generator here since 1999,” said Twisdale. “Between snowstorms and hurricanes, it’s good to have one.”

However, not everyone is as fortunate.

“It’s cold,” said Lakinda Perry.

Pery is doing what she can to stay warm despite the winter weather.

“I have jeans on, two pair of socks, two shirts on, two coats, a bandana and a stocking cap,” said Perry.

While the wait can be worrisome, Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said they are working to quickly get the power restored statewide.

“We’re really down to the grind,” said Brooks. “We’re really down to those who are in streets and neighborhoods in areas behind houses in areas we can’t take our bucket trucks often. That makes the work even more difficult as we work to get these final customers restored.”

According to the Duke Energy outage map, they expect to have everyone back up and running with power by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.