DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham County are without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to move inland from the North Carolina coast.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, 3,913 customers in Durham County are without power at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

An additional 2,547 customers in Wake County, mostly in the Willow Spring area, are also without power, per the outage map.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks posted on social media that as of 7 a.m., there were 23,000 of the company’s customers in North Carolina from the coast to the Triad without power.

“Crews are restoring power where safe to do so,” Brooks posted. “High winds may limit aerial work until conditions improve.”

Brooks said power outages can be reported by texting “OUT” to 57801.

Keep checking Duke Energy’s map for the latest on outages and restoration times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.