Thousands pack NC stadiums as college football returns, but is it safe?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend is the official start of the college football season for most teams across the country.

Tens of thousands of fans are packing the stands for the first time in almost two years.

However, is it safe?

“Clearly there is much less transmission outside. The infection particles that people would spew out if they are infected disperse more widely,” said Dr. David Weber, associate professor of medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine.

Weber says being outdoors is safer, but there’s something fans should keep in mind.

“Sitting next to someone, screaming and cheering for a long period of time if they are infected and neither you nor they have a mask on, does present some risk of infection,” he explained.

The CDC recommends that people do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

However, the CDC’s website shows COVID-19 transmission for much of the country.

The CDC recommends in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, people should think about wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas, like football games.

Weber agrees.

“At a minimum, you should wear a mask while you’re in such a situation where you are close to people. Even outside for long periods of time,” stated Weber.

The maskin advice is for people fully vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Weber also recommends if you have a weakened immune system to think about watching the game from home.