SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an eventful and scary day for some students, parents, and staff at two high schools in Lee County.

Southern Lee County High School received a bomb threat Wednesday morning. It caused students and staff to move to a secure location, until Lee County sheriff’s deputies finished investigating. SanLee Middle School was placed on lockdown while deputies investigated Southern Lee next door.

This came after an anonymous threat was made hours earlier to Lee County High School. School leaders decided to cancel classes for the day at Lee County, under the advisement of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Some parents believe these threats are happening more frequently across North Carolina.

“And now I have grandchildren. And I’m more frightened for him than I think I was for my own children. It’s very different now,” Donna Hatley, a Sanford resident said.

Hatley is left wondering if anyone will ever be held accountable for these type of threats.

“I don’t know if there really are consequences or if the schools are following through or if the parents are following through,” she said.

A spokesperson for Lee County Schools said the sheriff’s office is investigating the threats. The sheriff’s office declined to talk with CBS 17 about the situation.

Classes will resume on normal schedule Thursday for students in Lee County Schools. Both Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools are stepping up security measures. They will conduct metal-detector screenings at normal entrances through Friday. Students, staff, and visitors will pass through detectors with personal items, including backpacks, and bags. If alerted, those items may be searched.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to keep everyone safe,” James Alverson

Public Information Officer for Lee County Schools sent in a statement.