HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults and two juveniles were found with illegal drugs and guns at a home in Vance County, Sheriff Curtis R. Brame said Wednesday.

On Monday, deputies said other agencies assisted them in serving a search warrant for illegal drugs on the 900 block of Faulkner Town Road in Henderson.

They said they served the warrant after a multi-agency investigation indicated suspects in the home and on the property were illegally selling drugs.

When investigators arrived at the home, they said they found five people there.

Those people included 21-year-old Shykeyvis Lyons, 20-year-old Markeyvis Lyons and two juveniles who all live at the home, and 20-year-old Clysaveon Fields, who lives on Pinkston Street in Henderson, Sheriff Brame said.

During a search, deputies said they found:

130 dosage units of heroin

A certain amount of crack cocaine

2 guns

An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

Various items of drug paraphernalia used for the packaging and repacking of heroin

Shykeyvis Lyons and Markeyvis Lyons were each charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Felony possession of heroin

Maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell/store a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

They each received a $20,000 secured bond.

Clysaveon Fields was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin

Felony possession of heroin

Maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell/store a controlled substance

Felony possession of cocaine base

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fields received a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, juvenile petitions are anticipated for the two juvenile suspects, who are both below the age of 18.

Sheriff Brame said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.