ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies said they arrested a man who robbed a store and initiated an hours-long standoff.

Friday morning, deputies said they were called to the Family Dollar in Whitaker’s in reference to an armed robbery that just occurred.

When they arrived, they said they identified the suspect as Curtis Lamont Pitts, of Enfield.

The sheriff’s office said they worked with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole to find Pitts inside of a mobile home.

Upon their arrival, deputies said Pitts did not come out.

They said the standoff lasted about three hours and ended in Pitts’ arrest.