ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Arrests have been made in a recent organized crime case, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

On Nov. 19, just before 10:30 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to Walmart located on the 1500 block of Benvenue Road for an active larceny incident, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed a female suspect had left the store with a large outdoor-style trash can. Witnesses said they saw her leave the location in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala. The suspect vehicle was later identified and located leaving a residential property around the 600 block of Hammond Street.

During an investigative traffic stop, officers found the stolen merchandise inside the vehicle, police said.

According to police, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. Various stolen items from multiple businesses were found.

The suspects are Veronica Powell (49), Turkise Petway (29), and Anthony Hendricks (40), police said.

According to police, Powell and Hendricks were charged with habitual larceny and taken to the Nash County Jail without bond. Hendricks was also one of two male suspects who broke into Ulta Beauty on Oct. 24.

Police said Petway was charged with the following:

Possession of stolen property

Organized retail theft

Possession of marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Damage to property

Stolen goods were also in his possession and he was charged with two counts of organized retail theft and possession of stolen goods. Petway was issued a secured bond of $15,000 and taken to Nash County Jail. He later bonded out, police said.

