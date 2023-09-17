Photos from Clinton Police Dept.

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Sampson County say they are searching for a woman and two men linked to a theft at a home improvement store.

The larceny took place on Aug. 30 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 911 Sunset Ave. in Clinton, according to a Friday news release from the Clinton Police Department.

Police are asking for information about the three “people of interest” in the larceny, officers said.

Photos were released of each person while they were inside the Lowe’s.

No other information was provided.

Officers said anyone who had information about the case should call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.