LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Central North Carolina sheriff is sounding a familiar warning for car owners — lock vehicle doors at all times.

But Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White is also calling out the thieves on social media — saying they are “thugs and clowns from out of town.”

White says on his Facebook profile that he is “North Carolina’s Law & Order Sheriff.”

This week he warned vehicle owners in northern Franklin County just south of the Vance County line.

“Multiple cars being reported as ransacked,” White said in one of two posts about thieves “ransacking cars and stealing belongings.”

One Facebook post included surveillance video from just before 5 a.m. last weekend showing one suspect approaching a locked car and walking away. Another part of the same video showed a suspect with a backpack getting inside an unlocked Lexus sedan.

White said deputies are increasing surveillance in the area of recent problems “and will continue to do so.”

“Lock your cars at all times. Please stay vigilant,” White wrote on Facebook.