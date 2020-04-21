Tide Cleaners offering free laundry services to first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tide is now offering free laundry services to first responders and their families.

The location on Falls of Neuse in Raleigh is one of the participating locations.

The franchise owner, Timothy Toppen, said they wanted to do something to help those on the front lines in this pandemic.

The offer extends to paramedics, doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters. It also includes dry cleaning.

“If we can play a small part in making their lives easier, or their families lives easier, where they don’t have to be worrying about the clothing and so forth, and can bring it here, we’re professionals. We have all the safety standards and protocols in place and we’ll do it the right way for them,” Toppen said.

The offer started earlier this month and will remain in place through the first week in May.

They ask that you bring a photo ID from the first responders place of employment with you.

For more information, visit https://hope.tidecleaners.com/