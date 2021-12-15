Time is running out to get your packages shipped for the holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Time is ticking if you’re trying to get packages shipped in time for the holidays.

There’s a good chance you’ll have to deal with long lines at the post office because they’re anticipating a rush of people trying to make sure their packages are sent on time.

Both FedEx and the United States Postal Service (USPS) say if you’re using the regular retail ground service, you need to get that package sent off by Wednesday to make sure it arrives by Christmas. You can also use FedEx two-day shipping up until next Wednesday but it’ll cost extra money.

UPS says to check its website for a ground delivery estimate but you can use its next-day delivery up until Dec. 23 to make sure the package gets there in time.

USPS, FedEx, and UPS posted all of their deadlines in the links below: