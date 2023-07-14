ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Several tips to Crime Stoppers led police to a drug bust in a motel in Roanoke Rapids this week, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a room at the Fairfax Motel, located at 1135 E 10th St., a news release from deputies said.

The target of the investigation, Rodney Alexander Williams, a convicted felon, was at the motel when the search was conducted, deputies said.

Sgt. B. Murphy along with K-9 Raven (left). Items seized in the search of a room at the Fairfax Motel (right). Photos from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Raven helped deputies find several illegal items in the room, including 11.5 grams of methamphetamine in two separate bags, 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, and 4 grams of crack cocaine, the news release said.

A loaded gun was also recovered — it has been reported stolen by a Halifax County owner, according to deputies.

Williams, 47, of Roanoke Rapids was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintain a dwelling place for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The investigation was led by Agent Murphy after numerous Crime Stoppers tips were received on Williams,” the news release said.

Williams is being held on a $60,000 bond.