Today you can exchange canned goods for free Chick-fil-A at 9 Triangle locations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you feel like eating some free Chick-fil-A on Wednesday and making a difference while you do it, then you’re in luck.

If you donate three or more canned food items to any of the nine participating Chick-fil-A locations in Durham, Chapel Hill and Brier Creek then you can get yourself a free Chick-fil-A biscuit or Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich.

The canned food drive runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will help to stock the Durham Rescue Mission’s food pantry in order to provide food for the 400 residents at the Mission.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants include Hillsborough Road, Renaissance Village, Research Triangle, Roxboro Road, South Square, The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Parkway, Carraway Village and University Place.​​​

For more information on the Durham Rescue Mission, click here.