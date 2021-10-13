Today you can exchange canned goods for free Chick-fil-A at 9 Triangle locations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you feel like eating some free Chick-fil-A on Wednesday and making a difference while you do it, then you’re in luck.
If you donate three or more canned food items to any of the nine participating Chick-fil-A locations in Durham, Chapel Hill and Brier Creek then you can get yourself a free Chick-fil-A biscuit or Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich.
The canned food drive runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will help to stock the Durham Rescue Mission’s food pantry in order to provide food for the 400 residents at the Mission.
Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants include Hillsborough Road, Renaissance Village, Research Triangle, Roxboro Road, South Square, The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Parkway, Carraway Village and University Place.
For more information on the Durham Rescue Mission, click here.