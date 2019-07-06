Baby found after SUV with him inside is stolen, Southern Pines police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police say that a baby boy was found more than an hour after he was in an SUV that was stolen Friday night.

The incident was reported along Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines just after 9:05 p.m., according to a news release from Southern Pines police.

Police said that a gray 2015 Honda RAV-4 with Oregon license plates was stolen.

The SUV was taken while the child’s mother was making a food delivery for “DoorDash,” an online food delivery service, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said the 12-month-old boy was found in the SUV along South Gaines Street in Southern Pines. Police earlier said the boy was 2-years-old.

Police said in a Saturday news release they were looking for a thin man “with an ‘afro’ style haircut, approximately six feet tall wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt. “

Police said the boy was quickly reunited with his mother after the child was found.

The incident remains under investigation.

