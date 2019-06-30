Toddler nearly drowns in Raleigh pool; boy found face-down in Durham pool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday there was a near drowning involving a toddler in Raleigh and a pool incident in Durham in which a boy was found face-down in the water, officials say.

The first incident happened just before 6 p.m. in Durham at the apartment pool at Clairmont at Hillandale Apartments at 2101 Bertland Ave., Durham police said.

A 10-year-old boy was in the pool with other people when someone noticed he was face down in the water, according to police.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and was stable Saturday night, Durham police said.

The Raleigh incident happened just after 8 p.m. at the pool at Village at Town Center at 4110 Wake Hills Lane, Raleigh police said.

In that case, a toddler boy ended up in the apartment pool.

He was pulled from the pool, rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

