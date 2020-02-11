Top concerns of residents of a Sanford affordable-housing complex include bed bugs, safety

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live in a public housing complex in Sanford say they’re dealing with everything from break-ins to bedbugs. On Monday, they took their concerns to the housing authority board.

“People deserve to be treated like human beings, and they deserve to have a safe place to live,” said Carla Hooker.

Hooker said she doesn’t feel safe living in Stewart Manor. She has four police reports that she’s filed since she moved about three years ago.

“The last police report I filed was for someone trying to break into my apartment while I was in there during broad daylight,” she explained.

Residents said they’re concerned about prostitution and drug dealing in and around the building.

“That makes me feel bad because that’s my home and I want to feel secure in my home,” said Claudia Ridgell.

Several residents showed CBS 17 their apartments last week. Since then, they said a few things have been fixed or at least documented, but some residents aren’t holding out much hope for change.

“Last week, a manager came and took inventory of everything that was wrong in my apartment, but nothing was taken care of except for my garbage disposal,” said Renee Brown. “I woke up to a tub full of dirty water and that was just too much.”

“We take all of their comments and their issues very seriously,” said housing authority board member Reginald Peace. Another board member, Gabby Murillo, promised to attend a meeting with residents next week.

“The overall safety of the building,” she said of the general concerns. “Whether that’s the lights going out (or) the illegal activity they’ve talked about, I would like to address all that.”

She said the concerns are being addressed, but change won’t happen overnight.

Board members say they will send residents letters explaining how the housing authority will address their concerns.

