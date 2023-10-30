RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Does your Halloween costume rank among the most popular in the Triangle?

Dinosaur costume at Tilted Stage Costumes in Raleigh (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Some of the Triangle’s top picks this year might surprise you.

On Monday, shoppers visited Tilted Stage Costume Shoppe in Raleigh, hoping to find a last-minute Halloween costume for Tuesday.

“I needed a monkey costume for my son and it’s too late to order anything on Amazon,” said shopper Kelly Broughton. “Our neighbor hosts an annual Halloween party and they invite everybody in the neighborhood.”

As people in the Triangle look for Halloween costumes for work or parties, or if they’re just shopping for their trick-or-treaters, it’s the busiest time of year for the costume store.

“It’s been this whole weekend nonstop. From open to close we just have constant people,” said General Store Manager Alli Angilello.

Customer looking for costumes at Tilted Stage Costumes (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Customers looking for costumes at Tilted Stage Costumes (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Customers looking for costumes at Tilted Stage Costumes (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Which costumes are we seeing the most of this year in the Triangle?

According to Angilello, the most popular costumes in the Triangle this Halloween are:

Barbie and Ken Pirates Circus (trapeze artists, ringmasters, circus animals, etc.) Renaissance Hocus-Pocus Sanderson Sisters

Pirate costume at Tilted Stage Costumes in Raleigh (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Elephant costume at Tilted Stage Costumes in Raleigh (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Google Trends said Barbie is now the most popular costume across the country too, followed by Princess, Spiderman and Witch.

According to the National Retail Federation, 50% of Americans will dress up this Halloween, bringing sparkles, feathers, and maybe even a mascot head to your party or your door.

Peppa Pig and Boots mascot heads at Tilted Stage Costumes (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Snoopy and Woodstock mascot heads at Tilted Stage Costumes (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“Really we just love that you can be anything and you can go totally over the top,” said Broughton.

