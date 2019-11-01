Tornado warnings prematurely end Halloween for parts of Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tornado warnings began popping up in central North Carolina around 7:15 p.m. Thursday night, bringing an early end to trick-or-treating in parts of the area.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Durham, Orange, Person, and Granville counties until 8:30 p.m.

The Town of Chapel Hill encouraged people to remain indoors until the warning passes. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office also said trick-or-treaters should return home.

In Fayetteville, about 40,000 customers were without power for more than an hour, leading police to encourage people to cease trick-or-treating. Power was restored to many of those affected by about 7 p.m.

As of about 8:30 p.m., there were more than 1,000 without power in Efland.

“The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with our power lines,” Duke Energy said.

