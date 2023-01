RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.

Strong storms are moving through the Triangle and will arrive in Pinehurst around 11:30 a.m., Durham by 12:01 p.m., Raleigh by 1:02 p.m., and Lillington by 1:17 p.m.

The counties included in the tornado watch are: